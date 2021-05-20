Controversial Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has lost his mother to the cold hands of death.

The sad event is said to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

Bukom Banku, amid uncontrollable tears, confirmed the sad news in an interview on Asempa FM.

According to the boxer cum comedian, his mother had been battling an undisclosed illness for the past 17 years until her demise.

“I am on my way to Koforidua, my mother has died this morning at the Koforidua hospital…she has been battling for her life for the past 17-years and it has not been easy, we are three and I am the firstborn so I have been taking care of her but this morning I received a call that she has passed on,” he said sobbing.

According to him, he lost the father at a tender age, and that his mother has been his everything which makes her death a big blow to him

He continued that “I lost my father at a young age and so growing up my mother has been my everything which makes her death a big blow to me“.

May her soul rest in peace.