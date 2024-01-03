“Bulldog has never been my manager, he was my small errand boy” – Shatta Wale rants, again

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall performer, Shatta Wale, has gone a ranting spree again and responded to certain claims made by Bullgod, a known industry personality and an artist manager.

Bullgod responded to Shatta Wale’s post on Facebook where he stated names of certain music Industry people who according to him are the reason the Ghana Music Industry is retardant. There were names like Mr. Logic, Andy Dosty, and Bullgod on the list.

Shatta Wale also criticised Bullgod, saying that he was more akin to an errand boy than a manager. He asserted that he was Bullgod’s supporter at the period that they were together.

“Bullgod said he would haunt me, someone who is still living in a family house at age 45. Idiot. When you came into my life I was making money, I had already bought a house, and I used to feed you like my child. You will die in poverty!

“You were never my manager, you were my boy, my errand boy. I already had money before you came into my life. You are very stupid,” he said.

Shatta Wale further accused Bullgod of being adulterous and claimed that he used to hire prostitutes for him.