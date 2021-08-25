- Advertisement -

The driver of the bullion van in the Jamestown bullion van robbery that claimed the life of a police officer and 40-year-old Joyce Badu says the company has neglected him.

On Monday 14th June 2020, there was a tragic incident at James Town, Accra where a police official and a woman were gruesomely murdered during a bullion van robbery attack.

The police officer identified as Constable Emmanuel Osei was shot in the head and the driver of the van suffered serious injuries. The driver was shot in the chest, forearms and limbs by the armed robbers.

Constable Emmanuel Osei was guarding a Nissan van that belonged to a company known as Mon Tran when he was killed by robbers.

According to reports, the robbers also made away with the Constable’s AK47 rifle and an unspecified amount of money.

Well, the driver of the bullion van, Eric Okyere has cried out for help following the incident that got him injured.

According to him, he is currently at home but has been neglected by the company whose car he was driving when the incident happened. Eric’s spinal cord has been damaged.

Per the reports available, the driver has been left to cater for his medical bills amid down with spinal damages as a result of the robbery that nearly got him killed.