Burial of Appiatse explosion victims to take place Friday

- Advertisement -

A burial ceremony for victims of the Appiatse explosion near Bogoso has been scheduled to take place on Friday, March 11, 2022.

A fifteen-month-old Ella Baidoo will be laid to rest in Appiatse together with five of the twelve adult victims of the explosion disaster.

The five additional adults to be buried alongside baby Ella Baidoo are namely;

EKUA Nyame (80),

Justice Kwesi Takwa (21),

Emmanuel Quainoo (29),

Isaac Benyin (45), and

Michael Afriyie (19).

Isaac Anane (35) will also be laid in state at Appiatse but will be taken to Dumase on the Bogoso Prestea Road for burial.

Four out of the thirteen were laid to rest last weekend, other two namely Emmanuel Awingura (24) and Eric Gyimah (24) will be taken away to their hometowns in the coming days.

Funeral Arrangements;

Wake-Keeping – Thursday 10th March 2022

Laying in state – Friday 11th March 2022 @ 4am

Burial Service – Friday 11th March 2022 @ 7am.

Burial – Friday 11th March 2022 @ 10am

Thanksgiving Service – Sunday 13th March 2022 @9am.

Final Funeral Rites – Sunday 13th March 2022 @ 1pm

Venue : All at Appiatse Park (AT THE EXPLOSION SCENE).

Digital Address (WP-0193-5404)

The Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee with a heavy heart invite Sympathizers to mourn with us in this difficult time,” a statement signed by Thywil Quarshie, Public Relation s Officer of the Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee said.