Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, known by his stage name Burna Boy, is preparing to end the year in grand style as has purchased two new luxury cars worth millions of dollars.

The singer decided to spoil himself ahead of the festive season as a pat on the back for a year of hard work and multiple successful milestones reached thus far.

The Grammy award winner took to his Instagram page on Friday, November 11, to show off his latest acquisitions, which included a Lamborghini, a Maybach Benz, and a Bugatti.

Photos and a video of the automobiles showed the Lamborghini Aventador SJV in purple colour, while the Maybach Benz spotted a black finish.

Sharing a snap of the Lamborghini he wrote: “My million dollar SVJ in preparation for the fast appoaching ONWa DECEMBa,” and said of the Maybach “God this too because everyone needs a Maybach.”

Check out the photos below

Burna Boy also shared a post of him asking his dealer when his custom Bugatti would be ready to ship home.

The Bugatti in question was not unveiled in his posts as it’s obviously undergoing a mind-blowing transformation that might leave us jaw-dropped.

“Odogwu” is showing his peers how to live the rich life.