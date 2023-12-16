Burna Boy gifts his ex girlfriend, Stefflon Don a brand new Rolls Royce for her birthday – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy has stirred speculations about a possible reconciliation with his British ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

The Grammy winning artiste reportedly bought a Rolls Royce Cullinan worth N280 million for Stefflon as a birthday gift.

Stefflon Don whose relationship with Burna crashed last year, turned 32 on Thursday, 14th of December 2023.

A video shared on social media by Benny, a member of Burna’s 7 Gang, showed the female rapper gushing and unable to contain her excitement as the car arrived at her London crib.

The number plate was customised with “ST22DON”. The female emcee seemed to be returning from a birthday dinner as she was elegantly dressed.

Steff screamed and expressed shock upon seeing the car, asking the rhetorical; “Are you serious.”

Stefflon Don earlier said in an interview that ever since she and Burna Boy ended their relationship, she hasn’t dated anyone else.

She also disclosed that they dated for two years and have been apart for a year, despite the fact that fans still believed they were still together.

Stefflon revealed she hasn’t even gone on a date with another guy since that time in an interview with Hot 97.

When asked if she believes that Burna’s Last Last was about her, the ‘Hurtin me’ hit maker stated that when she heard the music, she heard Burna Boy lie about something.

Despite her displeasure upon hearing the song, Stefflon Don stated that she didn’t want to start any drama because of the assertion in his lyrics.

The interviewer also asked her why she was still not dating given how attractive she is and how many men, especially athletes and basketball players, she should be receiving DMs from.

The Hip Hop diva claimed that before beginning a relationship with a man, she frequently has the idea of marriage as the end goal in mind.

Check out the video below