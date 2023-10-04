Burna Boy shows gratitude to Makola Market women with huge Billboard – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Multiple awards and Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy has made a touching honor to the vibrant Makola women with huge billboard.

The heartfelt gesture stemmed from a viral TikTok video created by DWP dancer, Official Starter, renowned for his “Happy Town Project.”

Official Starter collaborates with these spirited market women, choreographing to popular songs which always set tongues wagging on social media.

Their choreography to Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys’ quickly went viral, highlighting their infectious joy for music and dance.

Touched by their act, Burna Boy decided to show appreciation by adorning the Makola billboard with their images.

This act of recognition celebrated the women’s love for music and dance while emphasizing the power of music to unite people.

Social media has since praised the ‘Odogwu’ for recognizing these unsung heroes, showcasing the positive impact artists can have on their fans and communities.

Watch the video below