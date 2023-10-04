type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBurna Boy shows gratitude to Makola Market women with huge Billboard -...
Entertainment

Burna Boy shows gratitude to Makola Market women with huge Billboard – VIDEO

Who is the founder of the Happy Town Project and what are they popularly known for?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Multiple awards and Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy has made a touching honor to the vibrant Makola women with huge billboard.

The heartfelt gesture stemmed from a viral TikTok video created by DWP dancer, Official Starter, renowned for his “Happy Town Project.”

Official Starter collaborates with these spirited market women, choreographing to popular songs which always set tongues wagging on social media.

Their choreography to Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys’ quickly went viral, highlighting their infectious joy for music and dance.

Touched by their act, Burna Boy decided to show appreciation by adorning the Makola billboard with their images.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

This act of recognition celebrated the women’s love for music and dance while emphasizing the power of music to unite people.

Social media has since praised the ‘Odogwu’ for recognizing these unsung heroes, showcasing the positive impact artists can have on their fans and communities.

Watch the video below

TODAY

Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
1.9mph
20 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways