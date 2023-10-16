- Advertisement -

British singer Ed Sheeran has disclosed that Nigerian musician Burna Boy is the only musician he knows who smokes weed every minute.

Speaking during an interview, the Perfect hitmaker shared some observations he made while working and hanging around Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.

He revealed that he has worked with several musicians across the globe but none of them come close to Burna Boy when it comes to smoking Indian hemp because he tops them all.

He said: “That’s the most I’ve ever seen anyone consume weed.”

Watch the video below: