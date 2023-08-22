type here...
Burna Boy’s “no evidence, you go explain tire” term appears in University exams question

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Burna Boy’s “no evidence, you go explain tire” slangs has been featured in a recent University of Uyo examination. The popular saying appeared in question five of the exam written by 400 level students of the department of history and international studies.

A copy of the examination question paper has surfaced on social media and elicited mixed reactions.

"No evidence, you go explain tire", a popular saying by Nigerian singer Burna Boy has appeared in a University of Uyo (UNIUYO) examination.

A Facebook user, Effiong G Victor, shared the examination question paper on the social media platform, saying the way the school sets exam questions leaves him in wonder.

GhPage observed that the singer’s saying appeared under the section of ‘Critical Philosophy of History’ as the number five question.

The exam, which was written on Monday, August 21, 2023, was for 400 level students of history and international studies department. The question reads:

‘How is the nature of history demonstrated in the trending cliche of Nigeria’s music icon, Burna Boy, that: “no evidence, you go explain tire”?’

