Clout chasing Ghanaian Disc Jockey and musician, DJ Azonto, has made a made it clear to continue wearing his stage attire, which often features female clothing items.

Speaking in an interview with Property FM, the ‘Fa no f3m’ hitmaker expressed his unwavering wish to be laid to rest in feminine garments when his time comes.

He declared “When I’m dead and gone, they should bury me in this same attire because I’m even fed up with the criticism and the multitude of advice.

