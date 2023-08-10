Businessman kills his wife by smashing her head against wall during argument over upkeep money

- Advertisement -

A 41-year-old businessman from Nigeria has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Rafiat Okewole, after he slammed her head against a wall during an argument over upkeep money.

The suspect, Wole, and his 30-year-old wife Okewole were living separately on Odelusi Street, in the Ijoko area of Ota, Ogun State, according to Punch Newspaper.

Reports say the deceased was having troubles with her husband over his alleged failure to cater for her children.

She died during a disagreement that ensued when she visited her husband in the Gas Line area of Ijoko on Sunday, August 6, 2023, to collect money for the upkeep of their children.

All efforts made by neighbours to save Okewole’s life after the incident proved futile as she was confirmed dead at the hospital where she was rushed to for medical attention.

The 41-year-old husband was subsequently arrested after the case was reported at a police station by one of the deceased’s siblings.

One of the deceased’s brothers, Akinola Shittu, in an interview with the publication, said:

“My elder brother called me on Sunday evening to inform me that Rafiat died. I asked what happened and he told me that it was reported to him that Wole smashed her head against the wall of his house when she went to ask for money for the upkeep of their kids,” he explained.

“This happened at Wole’s Gas Line, Ijoko residence on Sunday around 3pm. Immediately, I rushed to the house and I saw that neighbours had already gathered and my sister was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. I am devastated. I later learnt that one of my brothers who lives nearby reported the case at Sango Police Station which led to Wole’s arrest.”