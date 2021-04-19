type here...
A calamity to befall Ghana if Akuapem Poloo is not released – Prophetess

By Qwame Benedict
A self-styled preacher has advised high ranking people in government to make sure Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo is released from her jail term or the country would be hit with a serious plague.

The yet-to-be-identified prophetess in a viral sighted on social media disclosed that she has never watched Akuapem Poloo on social media before but the voice of God came to her to ask her to deliver the message to Ghanaians.

According to her, God told her that he knew Akuapem Poloo did wrong by posting the photo on social media and needed to be punished but the punishment was not for her to go to jail.

She continued that God also told her that it was only one judge who spoke in her favour when the sat to conclude on the final judgement.

Vidoe vixen and socialite Akuapem Poloo was last Friday was sentenced to three months in prison for sharing a photo of herself naked with her son on social media last year to celebrate his birthday.

Source:Ghpage

