“Call me Abiba if Ghana loses to Egypt” – Fentuo Tahiru reveals – VIDEO

Revered Ghanaian sport journalist and broadcaster, Fentuo Tahiru has made some bold claims which has sparked a conversation on social media as many don’t seem to age with him.

According to the media personality who works with the Multimedia Group, his name should be changed to ‘Abiba’ should Ghana loses her next AFCON game with the ‘Pharaohs of Egypt’.

Fentuo made this blood claims on Hitz FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group when he sat with DJ Slim on the Day Break Hitz morning show.

Ghana lost it AFCON opener against Cape Verde in the dying mini of the game through a shambolic defense and a loss against Egypt will make the country’s chances to qualifying to the next round slimmer.

