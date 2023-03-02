- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor and politician John Setor Dumelo has made an appeal to President Akufo-Addo to cancel the 2023 Independence day celebration.

In a tweet, the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency called on the president to call off the celebration.

According to John Dumelo, due to the harsh economic conditions the country is currently facing, the funds allocated towards the celebration can be used in other sectors to benefit the country.

“Greetings @NAkufoAddo, respectfully we are in hard times, can you please cancel all state, regional and district Independence Day celebrations? You can do your usual ‘fellow Ghanaians’ broadcast on tv. This will save us millions of cedis. Thanks so much”, John Dumelo noted.

On 6th March 2023, Ghana will mark its 66th year of gaining independence from its colonial masters in 1957.

The day is an official state holiday for all citizens of Ghana to honor and celebrate the heroes who led the country to gain its independence.

Read some comments below after John Dumelo called on the president;

Dr King Winter said; “I totally agree, the funds can be directed towards the health sector and paying workers”.

Big Joe stated; “After how many days of planning? He should now cancel? Oh John. The money budgeted has already left coffers. You should have said this last year December”.

Dennis added; “You have a point. But don’t forget that it creates a lot of employment. Don’t base your argument on the money that the government uses to organize the program. But you have to also think about the pure water seller and fanice yoghurt seller among others”.

Agyengo wrote; “I now agree with Mensa when he says people like you if given the chance to lead us, we are set for doom. Independence Day goes beyond the president’s speech, it’s an opportunity for Volta to exhibit their culture, market will obviously boost during this period and the people of Volta will benefit”.

Ing. Minks also added; “We are in hard times therefore we should as well not conduct the 2024 elections. We should appoint some competent people to govern us”.

Mr Incredible commented; “How do you want the children also coming understand our culture and way of living in Ghana. We are in hard times we know but cancelling the Independence day adds or deduct nothing and absolutely nothing”.