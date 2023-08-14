type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Can someone tell her to breath already?" - Video of Selina Boateng...
Entertainment

“Can someone tell her to breath already?” – Video of Selina Boateng ‘gasping for breath’ in overly tight dress goes viral

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The renowned songstress Selina Boateng has taken social media by storm, with her daring choice of attire—a corseted kaba and slit kente ensemble sparking interesting and diverse opinions.

However, what might have initially seemed like a bold and avant-garde fashion statement from Selina has stirred up a diverse range of reactions among her followers.

The ensemble featured intricate lacework, boning, and details, creating a captivating look of Selina’s curves in the dress.
Yet, the eye-catching design seemingly came at a notable cost, evident in the evident discomfort reflected in Selina’s posture.

She appeared to be struggling for breath, a predicament that has long plagued countless women who opt for corseted ensembles.

As expected, the online community, always eager to chime in on trending matters, has once again voiced their opinions. Supporters and admirers laud Selina’s bravery in venturing into uncharted fashion territories, celebrating her willingness to explore her uniqueness.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Particularly noteworthy is her departure from the loose-fitting gowns she’s been associated with for many years.

However, critics have not held back either. They voice their concerns regarding the trade-off Selina seemingly made between style and comfort, suggesting that her discomfort might have outweighed the potential benefits of her dress choice.

Watch the video below

TODAY

Monday, August 14, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
4.5mph
75 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
77 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways