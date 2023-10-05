“Can we take her to the psychiatric hospital?” – Abena Korkor run mad on the streets – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, socialite, professional town helper and Mental Health Advocate, Abena Korkor has gone off again with her bizarre video sighted on social media.

Her recent posts on her social media platform have raised concerns among Ghanaians with some thinking she run bonkers.

Some people have even called on mental health authorities in Ghana to admit her to a psych ward with immediate effect.

Whenever Abena Korkor who is a self acclaimed bipolar patient experiences a relapse, she becomes hyperactive.

In the recent video sighted, the controversial lady was seen in a seemingly tattered dress which was even exposing something like a baby bump.

Watch the full video below