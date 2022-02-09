type here...
‘Can you sleep with your mom for money’ – Sakawa boy reveals how he made his wealth overnight [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
yahoo boy
A young man suspected to be involved in money rituals that have fetched him unexplainable wealth has subtly revealed how he got rich overnight.

On his own account, he had sexual intercourse with his biological mother before he was ushered into the realm of wealth spiritually.

The teenager disclosed this on a video-based platform, TikTok after his peer asked him to “show him the road” to also attain that level of riches he’s enjoying.

He responded by asking the curious and desperate fellow if he can muster the courage to sleep with his mother because that’s the ritual requirement he had to fulfil to get his money.

The response came in the form of a text attached to the video below;

