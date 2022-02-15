- Advertisement -

Valentine’s Day celebration on February 14 saw a day filled with the showcasing of love around the globe, with social media being the traffic avenue.

Celebrities in Ghana – who did not want to flaunt their partners – also found a special way to commemorate the day with their fans from afar.

One of such personalities was Ghanaian socialite Naomi Asiamah, famed as Hajia Bintu, who joined the celebration with a photoshoot.

The TikTok star, Instagram model and influencer who is known for her curvaceous figure tried to steal all the spotlight from her colleagues with her endowments which could hardly go unnoticed.

Wearing a red figure-hugging floor-length dress, Bintu struck poses for the camera with her heavy backside on full display for the viewing pleasure of her fans.

As many were drooling over her in the comment section, not everyone was happy to see her turn her back to show off the huge backside which has somewhat become her signature pose you will find in almost every single picture she shares on the internet.

The fan, without mincing words, chided Bintu saying she has nothing special to show to the world aside from flaunting her voluptuous backside to illicit attention online.

“So you cant take a picture without turning your back?” the fan quizzed.