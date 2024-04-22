type here...
Captain Planet announces the death of his mum

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Captain Planet and mother
Captain-Planet
One member of the defunct music group 4X4 Captain Planet has taken to social media to inform the world about the death of his mother.

Announcing the death of his mother, he took to his social media platform to share the news with his fans.

Sharing the post, he stated that one of his greatest fears was losing his mother and now that fear has come to pass.

He posted: “My biggest FEAR in LIFE just happened. Death took a shot at me yesterday and wounded me so badly . I still trust you Lord.
Eternal rest grant unto her. Rest Well Mama My Forever First Love ??????”

See the post below:

Captain Planet post
Captain Planet

May her soul rest in peace.

Source:GhPage

