GhPageEntertainmentCaptain Planet indirectly jabs Black Sherif; Says he has become pompous after...
Entertainment

Captain Planet indirectly jabs Black Sherif; Says he has become pompous after getting two hit songs (Screenshots)

By Armani Brooklyn
Captain Planet - Black Sherif
Captain Planet has landed an indirect heavy blow on Black Sherif following his most recent scuffle with his former management.

According to Captain Planet who didn’t literally mention Black Sherif’s name in his tweet, up and coming and artists become arrogant, heedless and nonchalant after getting 1 or 2 hit songs.

The local music industry has witnessed more than 1 million cases where promising musicians parted ways with their managers or record labels on a bad note and Black Sherif is not an exception to this.

About two weeks ago, the Second Sermon hitmaker was all over the place after DJ Slim chided him for signing a secret contract with Empire Entertainment without the knowledge of his former manager who had spent more than $300,000 on him.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

