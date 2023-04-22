Home Entertainment Captain Smart Allegedly Slept With Felicia Osei Before She Joined Onua –...

Captain Smart Allegedly Slept With Felicia Osei Before She Joined Onua – Latest Gist

By
Mr. Tabernacle
-

There is another hot gossip about Tiktoker Felicia Osei and Captain Smart that is fast gaining grounds.

The seeming beef between Ayisha Modi and Maa Linda has taken a heated turn as the former has pounced on the latter’s daughter with serious allegations.

Felicia Osei, the daughter of Ghanaian tiktoker Linda Osei, has been accused of sleeping around to land her prestigious Media General job by Ayisha Modi.

Ayisha made the serious allegation during TikTok Live where which she made a several allegations against Linda and her children.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

    SOURCEGHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    SUBSCRIBE

    RELATED ARTICLES

    © 2016-2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News