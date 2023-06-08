type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsCaptain Smart and his crew allegedly attacked in Obuasi
News

Captain Smart and his crew allegedly attacked in Obuasi

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Host of the Onua Maakye show, Captian Smart and his crew were allegedly attacked during day two of the Onua Maakye’s Peoples’ Assembly at Obuasi in the Ashanti region on Thursday, June 8.

A man believed to be a member of the Obuasi Municipal task force stormed the venue and attempted to disturb the work of the Onua team.

The disgruntled thug physically prevented the technical team from mounting live gadgets claiming he was ordered from above to stop the event, TV3’s Ashanti Region correspondent William Evans Nkum reported.

The team is currently at the Obuasi Central Police Command resolving the issue, Onuaonline.com also reported.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 8, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    100 %
    0.3mph
    20 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    82 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News