- Advertisement -

It’s now done and dusted for popular broadcaster Captain Smart as he has now joined Onua FM/TV after resigning from Angel FM/TV but it looks like there are a lot more surrounding his departure from his former station.

A worker with ABN identified as Charlotte Alhassan aka Queen Shy has come out to reveal that Captain Smart called on fmr President John Agyekum Kuffour and some Chiefs from Kumasi to beg on his behalf following his suspension.

According to her, when Captain Smart was suspended by the Angel TV, he realized that he was not going to enjoy some of the free goodies again and needed to do something fast.

She narrated that after receiving his suspension letter, he quickly ran to the house of the former President, and the chiefs where he explained the situation to him.

All Captain Smart wanted from them was to step in speak with Dr. Kwaku Oteng so they could revoke his suspension.

Queen Shy in the video went on to say that Captain was shocked over his suspension because he thought he was the most loved person by Kwaku Oteng and the management.

Watch the video below:

Capatin

She explained that because things didn’t go as planned, he started attacking the media house before he finally left the station.