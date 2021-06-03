type here...
GhPageNewsCaptain Smart asked fmr. Prez Kuffour to beg ABN over his suspension
News

Captain Smart asked fmr. Prez Kuffour to beg ABN over his suspension

By Qwame Benedict
Captain Smart asked fmr. Prez Kuffour to beg ABN over his suspension
Kuffour-Captain-Smart-Kwaku-Oteng
- Advertisement -

It’s now done and dusted for popular broadcaster Captain Smart as he has now joined Onua FM/TV after resigning from Angel FM/TV but it looks like there are a lot more surrounding his departure from his former station.

A worker with ABN identified as Charlotte Alhassan aka Queen Shy has come out to reveal that Captain Smart called on fmr President John Agyekum Kuffour and some Chiefs from Kumasi to beg on his behalf following his suspension.

According to her, when Captain Smart was suspended by the Angel TV, he realized that he was not going to enjoy some of the free goodies again and needed to do something fast.

She narrated that after receiving his suspension letter, he quickly ran to the house of the former President, and the chiefs where he explained the situation to him.

All Captain Smart wanted from them was to step in speak with Dr. Kwaku Oteng so they could revoke his suspension.

Queen Shy in the video went on to say that Captain was shocked over his suspension because he thought he was the most loved person by Kwaku Oteng and the management.

Watch the video below:

Capatin
Subscribe to watch new videos

She explained that because things didn’t go as planned, he started attacking the media house before he finally left the station.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, June 3, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
2.2mph
20 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News