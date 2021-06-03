- Advertisement -

Ghanaian radio broadcaster Captain Smart has reacted to the allegations levelled against him by Dr Kwaku Oteng’s brother as to why he left his former place of work.

Captain Smart who sounded very angry rained insults on Dr Kwaku Oteng‘s brother known as Prophet Boahen, who is also a man of God.

The former presenter at Angel FM used unprintable words on Prophet Boahen, adding that he will reply to his attacks at the right time.

Captain Smart also accused Prophet Boahen (also a presenter at Angel FM) of having sexual relations with a married woman.

According to Captain Smart, the best way to answer a fool is to keep quiet but will voice out at the appropriate time.

Listen to his reply below;

It can be recalled that Captain Smart was suspended from Angel FM over his constant attacks on the leaders of the country.

After his suspension, Captain Smart resigned from the company after exposing some rots happening at his former workplace.

This didn’t augur well with Prophet Boahen who claimed Captain Smart couldn’t stay at Angel Fm because he was into juju.

The prophet further stated that Captain Smart was sacked and didn’t resign as Ghanaians have been made to believe.

Well, Captain Smart has officially joined Media General and will be hosting a show on Onua TV.