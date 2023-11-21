type here...
Captain Smart is not resigning - Onua TV denies reports
News

Captain Smart is not resigning – Onua TV denies reports

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Onua TV has denied media reports that the station’s flagship morning show, Onua Maakye’s host has resigned.

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart announced his resignation to his audience but apparently, it seems he was just joking.

His pronouncements were mistaken for an announcement of resignation.

Onua TV has taken took to its Facebook page to describe the reports as false and should be thrown into the bin.

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the NMC, George Sarpong, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the regulator described the broadcast in question as dangerous and unprofessional.

The NMC’s statement emphasised the need for the station to implement measures to sanitise its broadcast and improve its capacity for regulatory compliance.

The NMC also demanded an apology from Onua Radio/TV to the CDS and his commanders for the insults and further apologise to the Ghanaian public for the use of vulgar language.

The NMC gave Onua Radio/TV up to November 19, 2023, to undertake the recommended actions and provide evidence of their compliance or face consequences.

