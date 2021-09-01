- Advertisement -

Renowned broadcaster Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart has gone on his knees on live TV to plead with the Asantehene to step in and speak against abandoned government projects.

There are several abandoned government projects scattered around the country due to change of government and this has been a major concern for some citizens.

Some of these abandoned projects including housing, schools, hospitals and sometimes industries.

Reports suggested that some of these projects are completed but are yet to be commissioned for people to start using them with the main reason being that there has been a change of government.

This has got Captain Smart thinking out loud and has pleaded with the overlord of the Asante Kingdom Otumfour Osei Tutu II to add his voice for government to put a stop to this ‘nonsense’.

Speaking on his Onua Maakye morning show, Captain Smart begged the Otumfour to visit Afari in the Asanti Region where they have the 38 Military Hospital and see what is happening there.

According to him, the hospital has been completed if not fully completed but yet still it hasn’t been opened for people to seek medical attention leading to the death of many.

He explained that the hospital has a lot of services in place that can match up with some big hospitals in the country yet still it has been left abandoned and what even makes it worse is they have placed military men to be guiding the facility.

He then went on his knees to beg Otumfour to act since he happens to be someone the president listens to.

Watch the video below: