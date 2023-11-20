type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsBREAKING: Captain Smart officially announces his exit from Onua TV? Here is...
News

BREAKING: Captain Smart officially announces his exit from Onua TV? Here is Why

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In a recent turn of events, Ghanaian media stalwart Captain Smart, born Blessed Godsbrain Smart, has once again captured headlines.

The influential figure officially declared his departure from Onua TV during his live morning show presentation.

Graciously acknowledging the unwavering support and love he has received since joining the Onua TV family as the host of the Maakye Show, Captain Smart expressed heartfelt gratitude to his audience.

With this announcement, he revealed his decision to embark on a new chapter, seeking fresh challenges and furthering his journey in the evolving landscape of the media industry.

As he steps into this new phase of life, Captain Smart’s departure marks a significant moment in his illustrious career.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

The renowned broadcaster Captain Smart days after announcing his resignation from Angel TV and radio started a new job at Onua TV/FM owned by Media General June 1, 2021.

Prior to joining Onua TV, Captain Smart indicated that he has always been there for the youth and he intends to fight until life becomes better for the youth of the country.

His move to Media General came after he started his own television station dubbed “Smart Tv” which has garnered a massive following on social media.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Monday, November 20, 2023
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.2mph
0 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways