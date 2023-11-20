BREAKING: Captain Smart officially announces his exit from Onua TV? Here is Why

- Advertisement -

In a recent turn of events, Ghanaian media stalwart Captain Smart, born Blessed Godsbrain Smart, has once again captured headlines.

The influential figure officially declared his departure from Onua TV during his live morning show presentation.

Graciously acknowledging the unwavering support and love he has received since joining the Onua TV family as the host of the Maakye Show, Captain Smart expressed heartfelt gratitude to his audience.

With this announcement, he revealed his decision to embark on a new chapter, seeking fresh challenges and furthering his journey in the evolving landscape of the media industry.

As he steps into this new phase of life, Captain Smart’s departure marks a significant moment in his illustrious career.

The renowned broadcaster Captain Smart days after announcing his resignation from Angel TV and radio started a new job at Onua TV/FM owned by Media General June 1, 2021.

Prior to joining Onua TV, Captain Smart indicated that he has always been there for the youth and he intends to fight until life becomes better for the youth of the country.

His move to Media General came after he started his own television station dubbed “Smart Tv” which has garnered a massive following on social media.