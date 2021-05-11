Kenned Agyapong on Net 2 TV called the radio show host cheap because he can't pay the amount he owes him.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has called out suspended radio presenter, Captain Smart.

While speaking on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Hot Seat’ revealed the famous broadcaster owes him Ghc10,000.

According to the Assin Central’s MP, Captain Smart has for the past three years been owing him that huge amount of money and has refused to pay.

The lawmaker explains the money Captain Smart owes him is the debt he ought to settle after purchasing an air-conditioner from him 3 years ago.

“Captain Smart, my air-condition you came for up to now you owe me Ghc10,000 and you haven’t paid…”

Kennedy Agyapong’s comment comes as a reaction to Captain Smart’s incessant ‘attacks’ on the Akufo-Addo government that lead to his suspension from Angel FM.