Captain Smart released

By Mr. Tabernacle
Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been released by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He was released after Media General Group mounted pressure following a Rambo-style arrest near Kawukudi on Wednesday, October 19.

Captain Smart was picked up while on his way home from work. The NIB operatives are said to have driven past the broadcaster’s car and crossed it with their unlabelled vehicle, in the midst of heavy traffic.

They then whisked him away to an initially unknown location.

He was later found at the Interrogation Unit of the Bureau.

He was there and then interrogated in the presence of some senior officials of Media General. He was later released on bail.

It is believed that the arrest on Wednesday is in connection with his comments about the ineffectiveness of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the fight against galamsey so far

    Source:GHPAGE

