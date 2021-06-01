- Advertisement -

The resignation of Captain Smart from Angel TV/FM is still surprising to some people who didn’t see it coming.

Captain Smart’s woes started after he was suspended by the ABN media house owned by millionaire Dr. Kwaku Oteng for his constant attack on government officials and making some of them unpopular.

According to some sources, Captain Smart’s suspension was to end on 4th June 2021 but before that day could come he announced his resignation on his personal television station.

Captain Smart explained that he is no more interested in working with them based on the fact that he would continue to do the same thing he did that led to his one-month suspension.

But new information from Kwaku Oteng’s brother who is also a presenter at the station has revealed that the outspoken journalist was sacked and didn’t resign as we all know.

In a video addressing some issues that arose after Captain Smart’s departure, he stated that before the presenter came out on his television station to tell Ghanaians he was resigning, he had actually been served a letter telling him his services were no longer needed.

Captain Smart is yet to react to the comments made by the supposed brother of Dr. Kwaku Oteng