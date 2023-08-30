“Castro was not my friend so I don’t miss him” – Ungrateful Mzbel bashes the dead

Controversial Ghanaian songstress and influencer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in Showbiz as Mzbel has revealed that she doesn’t miss Castro after he went missing for years.

Castro who was featured on Mzbel’s popular hit song “16 Years” went missing after he went with the former Black Star skipper Asamoah Gyan and an escort called Miss Janet Bandu to have fun at Ada Estuary.

But nine years down the line, Mzbel, who featured the now declared dead musician says she has never missed him after his disappearance.

Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM, Mzbel was asked if she misses Castro and she responded, “I don’t miss him” which came as a big surprise to the host.

According to her, before the disappearance of Castro, their friendship was sour due to constant misunderstandings between them.

“Before the incident, we were no more friends. We had a lot of misunderstanding so we stopped being friends”, Mzbel revealed.

“But once in a while when I go to the studio I remember some of the things he taught me. But for me to miss him, there is nothing like that. There was no romantic relationship”, she added.