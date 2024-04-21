The cause of KODA’s death revealed

- Advertisement -

“It is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the rubbish can be picked from”. Ghpage.com made an earlier publication that Ghanaian musician, KODA had bought his ticket to the land of silence.

Per the report, the Gospel musician and producer met his untimely death earlier today, 21st April 2024.

In a new development, the cause of the musician’s death has been made known by a close source to the family of the deceased.

It has been alleged that the popular Gospel musician died as a result of having a kidney problem.

Per the report, KODA had been battling a kidney problem for some time now until he could not continue anymore.

Meanwhile, Ghpage.com is still following the story and would updates its staunch readers on what happens next.