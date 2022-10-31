“He drowned while learning how to swim” – Cause of Davido’s son Ifeanyi’s death

- Advertisement -

Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, reportedly died after he drowned while learning how to swim.

According to Kemi Filani News, Ifeanyi Adeleke got drowned a few days after his third birthday which was on October 20.

Prior to Ifeanyi’s death, Davido was earlier today spotted teaching him how to swim.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the Electricity crooner was seen inside the big pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi.

Davido carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water as he gave him instructions on what to do.

The music star carried Ifeanyi around in the pool as the energetic boy continued to flap his legs.

Davido who was obviously impressed by his son’s performance was heard commenting on how he was a fast learner.

He said: “This one go learn quick”.

Before his rather sad and shocking death, Ifeanyi’s parents; Chioma and Davido had celebrated his third birthday in grand style.

Davido and Chioma’s loss is coming years after Nigerian singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj and their wife Lineo Didi lost their first child after a drowning incident in 2018.

Daniel Oyebanjo III who was barely one year died after he drowned in a swimming pool at Dbanj’s residence in ikoyi, Lagos state.

Confirming the death of his son, the popular Nigerian Singer and entertainer posted a black photo on his Instagram account with the caption; “Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful”.

According to local media, D’banj was in Los Angeles to attend the 2018 BET Awards when the death of his son occurred.

D’Banj and his wife Didi Lineo welcomed their son, named after D’Banj himself, Daniel Oyebanjo III back in May 2017.

The couple wedded in June 2016 in a very private ceremony only nuclear relatives from both sides were invited.

However, they welcomed two more kids after the death of the first one.