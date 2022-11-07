CCTV footage of the assassination attempt which got 4 killed at Enchi

Video evidence has surfaced just a day after Enchi police started an inquiry into a chieftaincy dispute.

The CCTV footage shows the siege of the palace on Sunday in the Western North Region by the alleged attackers.

Four people were shot that morning, leaving one at Enchi Government Hospital in severe condition.

The event, according to the report, began when an unknown gang, thought to be community members, tried to attack Beyeeman Tano Kwao Benbuin II, the paramount chief of the Enchi Traditional Council, at his palace on Sunday, November 6, 2022, early in the morning.

However, the palace guards also sought retribution, and gunfire was exchanged between the two sides.

One person was hurt, while four of the guests perished.

About a dozen guys are seen intimidating their way through the streets of Enchi in the footage that Myjoyonline.com was able to secure. They are armed with firearms, knives, and other assault weapons.

According to sources, the recorded occurrences happened just before the violent assaults.

Credit: Myjoyonline.com