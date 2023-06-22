CCTV footage of how policeman was killed in bullion van attack at Ablekuma drops [Watch]

- Advertisement -

CCTV footage has emerged showing how the bloody robbery attack that took place at Ablekuma in Accra on Thursday, 22, June, ensued.

Reports indicate the truck with registration number GT 1254-10 was attacked shortly after stopping at the fuel station. It is currently unclear why the vehicle stopped at the fuel station.

Videos captured after the shooting which have gone viral on social media, showed some members of the public helping the fatally injured officer out of the van, but he died later at the scene.

The police officer was only identified as Amoah according to his name tag. The driver of the truck, however, escaped unhurt during the attack.

It is not clear yet whether the robbers made away with any monies.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra on Thursday.

“The Police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra and shot the Police escort who has unfortunately passed on,” the police in a statement said.

The Police has thus expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased officer.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general.”

“We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice,” the law enforcement added.