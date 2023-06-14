“I have had calls to cease fire on Mcbrown” – Sally Mann proudly says on Live TV

- Advertisement -

Sally Mann has said that she has received calls from friends and some notable people in the Industry to cease fire on Mcbrown.

Speaking on Power FM in her usual Pundit job, Saly Mann mentioned Fredyman, Doreen Avio, Akua GMB, and Deborah, A Multimedia Sales Girl as the people who have reached out to her to cease fire.

The recent rants and controversies of Entertainment Critic and Pundit Sally Mann on social media over Actress and Presenter Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown have caught the attention of some concerned netizens.

These netizens are not happy at how Sally Mann keeps channelling her energy pouncing on the Onua TV ShowTime Host at the last chance she gets either on radio, TV or social media interviews.