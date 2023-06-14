type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I have had calls to cease fire on Mcbrown" - Sally Mann...
Entertainment

“I have had calls to cease fire on Mcbrown” – Sally Mann proudly says on Live TV

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Sally Mann has said that she has received calls from friends and some notable people in the Industry to cease fire on Mcbrown.

Speaking on Power FM in her usual Pundit job, Saly Mann mentioned Fredyman, Doreen Avio, Akua GMB, and Deborah, A Multimedia Sales Girl as the people who have reached out to her to cease fire.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

The recent rants and controversies of Entertainment Critic and Pundit Sally Mann on social media over Actress and Presenter Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown have caught the attention of some concerned netizens.

These netizens are not happy at how Sally Mann keeps channelling her energy pouncing on the Onua TV ShowTime Host at the last chance she gets either on radio, TV or social media interviews.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 14, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82 ° F
    82 °
    82 °
    68 %
    3.9mph
    100 %
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    83 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways