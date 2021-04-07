The holy book of Christians urged people to forgive and forget what others have done to them but from the look of things, gospel singer Brother Sammy is yet to read that from the bible.

Brother Sammy aka The Nations Worshipper after years of receiving the heavy ‘spiritual’ slap from his colleague Cecilia Marfo seems not to be ready to let the matter just die off.

In a recent interview on Kumasi based Agyenkwa FM, he disclosed that Cecilia Marfo per her actions is destroying and disgracing gospel musicians in the country and also narrated how she shaved the hair of a gospel musician in church.

Cecilia Marfo has for some time now made a bad name for herself from the way she conducts herself all in the name of God’s anointing.

According to Brother Sammy, there was one time when Cecilia Marfo was performing and a Gospel musician (whom he failed to mention his name) went to sow seed.

He went on to say that she brought out scissors and started shaving the hair of the musician saying his hair is too bushy whiles speaking in tongues.