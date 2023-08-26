“Celebrities have feelings too, please stop body shaming us” – Selina Boateng

Ace Gospel singer Selina Boateng, who went viral weeks ago for her appearance in a corset dress is standing up against body shaming of women, especially celebrities who are constantly trolled on social media.

Selina has made it her task to end this hurtful behavior of unknown social media users and is using her platform to spread awareness about treating celebrities with kindness.

She emphasised that celebrities, just like everyone else, had feelings and insecurities, and deserved to be treated with kindness and understanding.

“The effects of body shaming are not confined to the public eye. They trickle down to influence societal attitudes towards body image and self-esteem and this toxic behaviour needs to stop.

“Behind every celebrity’s public persona lies a human being with emotions, insecurities, and vulnerabilities. When you make mockery of someone’s appearance, you’re not just attacking their image, but you’re also affecting their mental and emotional well-being,” she added.