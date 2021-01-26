Celebrities react to the sudden death of Eddie Nartey’s wife

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, 25th January 2021 would go down in the books of actor and producer Eddie Nartey as ‘Black Monday’ following the death of his wife Vida Obenewah.

The news was revealed by the actor himself in a post on his social media handle.

The news came as a surprised to many looking at the fact that they just tied the knot two years ago.

After the news went, some colleagues of the actor took to social media to send their messages of condolence and also mourn with Eddie Nartey.

Read some of their messages below:

Celebrities Reaction

Celebrities Reaction 1