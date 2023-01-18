Central Region: Son mercilessly butchers his 65-year-old father; he  loses his left arm, ear and foot

- Advertisement -

A mentally challenged son identified as Kweku Nyankomago has attacked and inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his father, 65.

The bloody incident occurred at Tomfokrom in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The 65-year-old farmer, Daniel Nsowah is reportedly on admission at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital battling for life after his mentally challenged son butchered him.

Nsowah was initially admitted at Abura-Dunkwa District Hospital where he had been rushed to, but was later referred to Cape Coast for advanced care due to the severity of his injuries.

Reports has it that, Daniel Nsowah had returned home from his farm and greeted the son, but he did not respond.

The suspect later rushed his father into the room without any provocation, butchered him with a cutlass and absconded, a police source.

Neighbours heard Nsowah’s cry for help and rushed to the scene to rescue him, only to find him lying helplessly in a pool of his blood. They rushed him to the hospital.

The suspect fled the house but was arrested later when he returned the same day, and was put in Police custody at Nyankumasi Ahenkro. Police investigation is ongoing into the incident.