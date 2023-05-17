- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Portia Asare weeks ago was in the news again for the wrong reason following the report of her divorce.

In the bad and image-denting news, the actress was called out for conspiring with Union Travelling Agency, a subsidiary of Union Group of Companies to dupe aspiring travellers.

According to a report, Portia Asare made a deal with the supposed travelling agency where she advertised and campaigned for people to patronise them.

She allegedly told them to pay GHC 10, 000 which would cater for their travelling a 2 years working permit.

The GHC 10,000 apparently was an initial deposit for those who wished to travel but had insufficient funds.

According to a report, Union Travelling Agency with support from Portia Asare collected clients’ money but has not been able to secure them visas to travel.

It was also reported that Actress Portia Asare has allegedly run from social media trying to dodge customers who are in her DM looking for answers.

After months of a heated social media bash and call out, the Chief Executive Officer of Union Group of Companies, Dr Augustine Opoku Agyemang has spoken.

The CEO exclusively spoke to GHPage TV’s Rashad. He said Actress Portia Asare is not to blame for the VISA scam that has almost collapsed his hard-built business.

TAKE TIME AND WATCH THIS VIDEO TO KNOW MORE……..