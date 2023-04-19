type here...
Chairman Wontumi drags Afia Schwarzenegger to court again - Here's why
Entertainment

Chairman Wontumi drags Afia Schwarzenegger to court again – Here’s why

By Kweku Derrick
Afia Schwar finally reacts to her 10-day imprisonment
Afia Schwarzenegger has been dragged to court once again for violating the terms on which she was freed in an earlier contempt case.

One can recall that after Chairman Wontumi slapped the comedienne with a defamation lawsuit, she reportedly failed to show up in court despite several cautions.

Things escalated and she was sentenced to 10 days in prison, on the grounds of Contempt of Court, but she went into complete hiding.

She later turned herself in, issued an apology with remorse, and her lawyer prayed the court that his client should be made to pay a fine instead.

It was in the bid to annul the 10-day prison sentence that the socialite was ordered to sign a bond of good behavior for 36 months, in addition to a fine of GHC60,000.

Afia was also ordered not to comment on the case on any platform during the pendency of the bond, with the court directing that any breach of these orders will warrant the socialite being hauled back.

But Chairman Wontumi, after analyzing events closely on social media, has come to the realization that the socialite did not heed any of the court’s rules.

In that regard, Wontumi’s counsel has issued another lawsuit seeking the court to haul back the comedienne.

“The counsel for and behalf of the applicant herein will move this honorable court for an order praying the honorable court to punish the respondent herein for continuing contempt arising from respondent violation and disobedient to the terms of the judgment of this court,” parts of the statements made available to GhanaWeb read.

