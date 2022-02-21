“Russia-Ukraine tension affecting Ghana’s economy, learn this or shut up” – Wontumi goes hard on Franklin Cudjoe

- Advertisement -

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asked Franklin Cudjoe to stop poisoning people’s brains with his lack of economic expertise.

Chairman Wontumi noted that people like Mr. Cudjoe are unfit to speak about economics since they have demonstrated a lack of understanding of the subject over time.

Chairman Wontumi noted in an interview that if the President of policy think tank IMANI Ghana was up to date on problems, he would have known that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was having a significant negative impact on the global economy.

Mr. Cudjoe’s suggestion for Vice President Bawumia to speak about the issues facing Ghana’s economy, he said, was out of place and not misplaced.

Franklin Cudjoe has asked Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to remark on the Ghanaian economy’s issues, claiming that his political future is at stake.

“It’s critical that our Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, explains what went wrong with our ostensibly booming economy and what can be done to save it. “It’s critical to his political future,” he said on Facebook on Friday.

Chairman Wontumi, on the other hand, believes Mr. Cudjoe “should study economics thoroughly.” This is due to the fact that economies all over the world are suffering as a result of the conflict and even tension between Russia and Ukraine. This has an impact on both developing and developed countries. You can’t blame the Ghanaian government for this.”