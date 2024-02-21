“That girl is not my girlfriend, stop destroying my brand”; Champion Rolie addresses dating rumors with Afronita

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Dancer and a a member of popular dance group, DWP, Champion Rolie, has finally addressed rumors concerning the relationship he shares with fellow dancer, Afronita.

Rollie set the records straight and dispelled every speculation when he sat with multiple award winning Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon.

When questioned about his romantic involvement with Afronita, Rolie emphatically stated, “No, I am not dating her.”

Rolie expressed frustration with the negative attention the alleged relationship with the female dancer is generating for him and his brand.

“If you go under my post, everything is about negative things about me and Afronita, and things don’t even relate to that. People come and write all sorts of things,” he revealed.