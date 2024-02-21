type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"That girl is not my girlfriend, stop destroying my brand"; Champion Rolie addresses...
Entertainment

“That girl is not my girlfriend, stop destroying my brand”; Champion Rolie addresses dating rumors with Afronita

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Dancer and a a member of popular dance group, DWP, Champion Rolie, has finally addressed rumors concerning the relationship he shares with fellow dancer, Afronita.

Rollie set the records straight and dispelled every speculation when he sat with multiple award winning Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon.

When questioned about his romantic involvement with Afronita, Rolie emphatically stated, “No, I am not dating her.”

Rolie expressed frustration with the negative attention the alleged relationship with the female dancer is generating for him and his brand.

If you go under my post, everything is about negative things about me and Afronita, and things don’t even relate to that. People come and write all sorts of things,” he revealed.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Accra
light rain
84.3 ° F
84.3 °
84.3 °
74 %
2.4mph
43 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more