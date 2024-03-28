- Advertisement -

Former DWP dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah aka Afronita has spoken about her relationship with her colleague Champion Rollie.

For months now there have been speculations that the two dancers are in a relationship looking at how they behave around each other.

Even though they have both denied the claims, netizens and their fans are still in doubt.

Well, Afronita was caught up recently when issues of her relationship with Champion Rollie came up.

Afronita was questioned on this because she recently left the DWP dance academy to focus on her career.

In her answer, she stated that first of all, she wasn’t in a relationship with Champion Rollie as people believed.

She added that Champion Rollie and herself had to fake that for the public because of the academy.

According to her, the academy noticed that news of that nature had a lot of interest so they jumped on it.

She said: “I’m not [in a relationship]. I was not. I will not. All the nots, put it together for me. The story of partners in the dance group was only for social media because we realised that was what the internet was interested in.”

Watch the video: