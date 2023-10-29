Chandler Bing: ‘Friends’ actor, Matthew Perry dead at 54 after drowning

- Advertisement -

‘Friends’ breakout star, Matthew Perry has died aged 54 after an apparent drowning.

The actor, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, the 90’s sitcom was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday.

According to reports, Perry was found in a jacuzzi in his home after emergency workers responded to a call for a cardiac arrest.

Fans of the sitcom show across the world and celebrities alike have trooped in to send their condolences and regards to the family of Matthew Perry.

According to some, he brought joy to them through his sarcastic ways and manner. May he Rest In Peace.