Former Lynx Entertainment signee Mzvee has asked that citizens start changing their attitudes towards disposing of rubbish rather than blame the government.

The conversation about floods once again made waves after the heavy downpour of rain last Friday which left lots of places filled with water and displacing people as well as loss of properties.

Mzvee who shared her view on the case, mentioned that people should be bold enough to take up some responsibilities because of the poor ways waste is disposed of.

The ‘Daavi’ singer acknowledged the government’s responsibility during an interview and noted the absence of adequate drainage infrastructure.

She underlined, however, that residents cannot escape responsibility because their carelessness with regard to safety and careless manner of life considerably contribute to the flooding problem.

“Our drainage system is really horrible, and the government has to look at that. We can’t blame everything on the government, although the government is to be blamed a lot, but I feel the citizens must also take the blame.

“If you see the amount of plastic bottles, I don’t think the government came to put them there, so I think we’re all to blame for these things,” she remarked.