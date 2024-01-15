Change the name from Black Stars to ‘Black Soil’ – Shatta Wale Slams Black Stars players – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall artist, Shatta Wale has openly criticised the Black Stars’ terrible performance in their AFCON opener against Cape Verde.

According to the multiple award winning acts, the GFA officials should rename the team ‘Black Soil’ since the stars are producing nothing.

Shatta Wale’s video argues that the team’s name ‘Black Stars’ should be replaced with ‘Black Soil’, implying that the squad won’t provide significant results, unlike their prior performances in the tournament.

“How can a star be black? Name the team Black Soil so they can at least produce something because black soils are the best”, he stated.

