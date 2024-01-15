type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentChange the name from Black Stars to ‘Black Soil’ – Shatta Wale...
Entertainment

Change the name from Black Stars to ‘Black Soil’ – Shatta Wale Slams Black Stars players – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall artist, Shatta Wale has openly criticised the Black Stars’ terrible performance in their AFCON opener against Cape Verde.

According to the multiple award winning acts, the GFA officials should rename the team ‘Black Soil’ since the stars are producing nothing.

Shatta Wale’s video argues that the team’s name ‘Black Stars’ should be replaced with ‘Black Soil’, implying that the squad won’t provide significant results, unlike their prior performances in the tournament.

“How can a star be black? Name the team Black Soil so they can at least produce something because black soils are the best”, he stated.

Checkout the video below

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TODAY

Monday, January 15, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.8 ° F
83.8 °
83.8 °
65 %
2.1mph
71 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more