Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The final funeral rite of the late Victoria Dapaah, aka Maa Adwoa, who was murdered by her alleged boyfriend in Adum is currently underway.

The mother-of-one was in April shot five times to death by Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, alias Tycoon, at the forecourt of Dufie Towers, Adum, Kumasi for reasons yet to be established.

Hundreds of mourners comprising family, friends and sympathizers have thronged the funeral grounds to pay their last respect as she’s laid to rest today.

Shocking scenes ensued as pallbearers matched Maa Adwoa’s coffin to the Adum Police to protest her murder and demand justice from law enforcement.

Check out sounds and bites in the video below

The former police officer who has been stripped of all his titles and position admitted to committing the henius crime during his first trial at Asokore Mampong Circuit Court just a few hours ago.

In his charge sheet, he said that he had no intentions of killing Maa Adwoa.

He said he called Maa Adwoa to meet him at the forecourt of Dufie Towers (Adum-Kumasi) to take back the GHS 5000 he loaned her but unfortunately, they engaged in a heated argument and it consequently resulted in the murder.

According to him, prior to meeting his girlfriend on that fateful day, he has no plans to commit murder therefore can’t tell what exactly lead him to carry out such a heinous crime.

He mentioned that the only person who can tell exactly what happened on that day is God.