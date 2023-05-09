- Advertisement -

Ceccy Twum has fallen under the sharp blade of fashion critics who have trashed her outfit for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The gospel singer stepped out for the awards night in a casual ensemble rocking a white buttoned-up long-sleeve shirt and a pair of cargo jeans.

She accessorised her ensemble with a bag, a bold crystal-silver necklace, and a pair of shoes.

Although there was no dress code for guests, celebrities who attended the event were expected to look their best, especially on the red carpet.

#VGMA24: See how your favourite celebrities looked on the red carpet [Photos]

But as always, there were some best and worst moments on the red carpet that have been taken on by fashion critics.

Unfortunately, Ceccy Twum slumped into the unfavourable side of these critics.

Charlie Dior, a popular Ghanaian fashion critic, just released the latest edition of his critic show on YouTube which highlighted all the red carpet moments at the just-ended VGMAs.

Ceccy Twum was featured for the first time on Charley Dior’s show, but unfortunately, her overall looks were given a ‘thumbs down’.

Charlie questioned the motive behind her choice of outfit and, without mincing words, described it as an outfit usually worn to run errands in town.

He said the gospel singer’s outfit is usually worn to places like the Osu market, a PTA meeting, among others.

“Are you freaking kidding me? Are you freaking kidding me Ceccy? What is happening? Whose idea was this? Cargo jeans are in style, oh yes, they are trendy now. But this is the wrong look for the VGMAs. This is a no! This is the wrong event to wear this type of outfit to. I mean this is what you wear to brunch, this is what you wear to your PTA meeting, (laughs hysterically) this is what you wear to Osu market.

“I am so confused by this look. She wears full glam with the makeup and accessories but very casual with the outfit. Everything else looks basic. Basic cornrows, basic button-up shirt, basic cargo jeans. This whole look is forgettable. And please throw the bag away. Handbags on the red carpet do not work for me, especially if it doesn’t carry anything extra. Are we serious? She is the worst-dressed nominee for me,” he stated in a video shared on YouTube.

Charlie, however, blamed what she termed as the ‘abysmal’ looks spotted at the VGMAs on the failure to adopt a red-carpet theme for the event.

“I necessarily do not blame her because once again, we do not have a theme. We do not have a theme for the red carpet so our celebrities are walking the red-carpet dressing anyhow.”